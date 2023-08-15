Giants sign veteran offensive tackle to contract

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Following a disappointing outing against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the preseason, the New York Giants find themselves at an offensive line crossroad. Their immediate need for depth and enhanced competition is evident, especially with the regular season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on the horizon.

Evaluating the Current Roster

The recent game showcased significant struggles at the Giants’ depth offensive tackle positions. Korey Cunningham’s performance was particularly concerning. Across 59 snaps, he conceded eight pressures: two sacks and six quarterback hits. Looking back at Cunningham’s five-year NFL stint, he has played 575 snaps, during which he has allowed 29 hurries and five sacks.

Giants’ Strategy: Scouting New Talent

In light of these concerns, the Giants were on the hunt for reinforcements. As reported by Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, they’ve found a potential solution in Julie’n Davenport, who has been signed on for further evaluation leading into the match against the Carolina Panthers.

Davenport’s credentials span five seasons, with 2,187 offensive snaps under his belt. Though he didn’t make the cut in 2022, his track record includes 128 total pressures and 23 sacks. However, Davenport’s 2018 season is notably worrisome. In that year, he conceded a staggering 70 total pressures, which included 12 sacks and 16 penalties across 1,084 snaps. While he’s not pegged as a starting contender lately, Davenport brings invaluable experience to the table. And given the current free-agent market dynamics, the Giants would be hard-pressed to find a more cost-effective option.

Potential Targets: A Former Giant on the Radar?

With limited options and budget constraints, general manager Joe Schoen might be considering familiar faces. Justin Pugh, a former Giant, could be on the radar. While Pugh is recovering from an ACL tear, he could be an affordable acquisition, considering the Giants’ tight cap space.