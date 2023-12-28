Giants could have NFL Draft quarterback plans foiled by division rival

Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants will likely hold a top-five pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. With uncertainty surrounding the team’s quarterback position, the Giants are expected to consider drafting one of the top quarterback prospects in the draft class. However, there will be plenty of competition to land the top prospects this year.

The Washington Commanders are seeking a top QB prospect

The first-overall pick in the draft is likely to be held by the Chicago Bears via the Carolina Panthers. The consensus No. 1 pick in the draft is USC quarterback Caleb Williams. However, the Bears may opt to stick with Justin Fields, leaving the coveted first-overall pick open for bidding.

Teams will be eager to trade up to the first pick to draft Williams — but few will be more eager than the Washington Commanders. According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, “there’s some thought around the league that Washington is very interested in Caleb Williams.”

The Commanders’ interest in the top quarterback prospects could potentially foil the Giants’ plans this April.

How does the Commanders’ interest in a QB affect the Giants’ draft plans?

It is no secret that the Giants are interested in the likes of Williams and other top quarterback prospects, such as UNC’s Drake Maye and LSU’s Jayden Daniels. General manager Joe Schoen has done plenty of in-person scouting on Williams and Maye.

But to land one of those top three quarterback prospects, the Giants will need to hold a high draft pick. They currently hold the fifth-overall pick and have a 72.8% chance of landing a top-five pick in the draft, per ESPN Analytics. However, their rival Commanders are currently picking third in the order and could have more bargaining power in a potential trade-up for a top quarterback.

Likely holding a higher pick than the Giants, the Commanders could use their higher draft positioning to convince a team to trade down with them. The Commanders’ leverage and desire to land a top quarterback could ultimately foil the Giants’ draft plans as they too seem poised to target a top quarterback in April.