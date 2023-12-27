Giants’ Tommy DeVito responds to benching: ‘I belong in the NFL’

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are making a quarterback change. Rookie QB Tommy DeVito took the world by storm this month, but his time in the spotlight has come to an end. Head coach Brian Daboll announced that Tyrod Taylor will be the starter against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17.

DeVito spoke with the media on Wednesday, responding to his benching and reflecting on his six starts this season.

Tommy DeVito responds to his benching

In his six starts, DeVito led the Giants to a 3-3 record. He was benched after the first half in Week 16 in favor of the veteran Taylor. The Giants are planning to roll with Taylor as the starter for the remainder of the season.

During his brief stint as the starter, DeVito flashed his potential as an NFL quarterback. DeVito told ESPN’s Jordan Raanan what he proved during his six starts, saying that he belongs in the league:

“That I belong in the NFL specifically. Just to go out and prove that to myself, to the younger me, to the me that was training to be here up until this point, that is all it is.” via Jordan Raanan of ESPN

Throwing for 1,087 yards and eight touchdowns with only three interceptions, DeVito proved that he certainly does belong in the big league. He will be remembered for his comeback victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 14 in which Devito threw for 158 yards and one game-winning touchdown pass to extend Big Blue’s win streak to three games.

That streak came to a screeching halt in Week 16, however, as DeVito struggled against the New Orleans Saints. The Giants’ new streak is a two-game losing streak that has seen them get officially eliminated from the playoffs.

But despite his recent struggles, DeVito certainly made a name for himself in his six starts. Now that he’s been benched, DeVito is trying to keep a clear mindset with the season drawing to a close.

“When you’re up, everybody loves you,” DeVito said. “When you’re down, everybody hates you.”

Are the Giants making the right decision?

Taylor will take over as the starter for the final two games of the season, barring anything unforeseen. The vet went 7-16 passing for 133 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the Giants’ Week 16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

On the season, Taylor has thrown for 725 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception with a 61.7% completion rate. Taylor has a record of 1-2 as the starter this year.

With minimal time left in the season, the Giants’ decision to replace DeVito from the starting lineup is controversial. The team has already been eliminated from postseason contention. With little left to play for in the final two games, most teams would elect to get their younger players out on the field for developmental experience.

That thought process would lead to the rookie DeVito maintaining his starting role. However, the Giants are choosing not to continue his development this season and will play for the win with Taylor under center in Week 17 and Week 18.