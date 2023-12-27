The Giants’ offense could look drastically different next season

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ offense is in store for a reboot and a rebuild this offseason. Averaging 263.7 yards and 14.3 points per game this season (both ranked 31st in the NFL), the Giants’ offense is a disaster.

As this season comes to a close, it’s clear that there will need to be major changes to the offensive end of the roster in the offseason. But rebuilding this unit will not be easy with minimal future starters clearly established in the lineup and with a few mainstays that could be gone in the offseason.

Players that could depart in the offseason

Despite him being their big-ticket acquisition of last offseason, Darren Waller’s future with this team seems uncertain. The veteran tight end struggled with his health all season long, limiting his impact on the offense. Releasing Waller would save Big Blue $6.59 million in salary cap space while incurring a $7.68 million dead cap penalty (Spotrac). The front office might not be inclined to keep Waller at his current $14.45 million cap hit, so he could also be released this offseason.

Even the great Saquon Barkley could leave this offseason if things don’t go according to plan. He is currently on a one-year deal and was peeved by the team’s decision to slap the franchise tag on him last offseason. If he’s tagged again this year and still no long-term deal is agreed upon, it could lead to Barkley’s eventual departure.

Who will be back with the Giants in 2024?

There’s a strong chance that veteran WR Darius Slayton will be back in blue next season. He signed a two-year deal in the offseason and is once again leading the team in receiving yards this year. Slayton’s consistent production makes him a valuable commodity in an inconsistent Giants offense.

Of course, Andrew Thomas will maintain his role as the team’s starting left tackle. Along with him on the offensive line is rookie center John Michael Schmitz. But outside of those two, there are no other clear-cut starters on the line.

Rookie WR Jalin Hyatt is a player that the Giants will hope takes a big developmental step forward next season. He and second-year WR Wan’Dale Robinson have both flashed tremendous potential this season. A receiving corps featuring Slayton, Hyatt, and Robinson — plus an additional talent acquired in the offseason — could become a formidable group in 2024.

But outside of these few starters, the Giants’ offense is in store for a complete reboot and rebuild. The team needs to find a few new starters on the offensive line, add more talent to its backfield and receiving corps, and finally figure out the quarterback position. It will be a new-look Giants offense in 2024.