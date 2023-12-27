Giants’ dependable receiver has yet to realize his full potential

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Despite facing a myriad of challenges throughout his five-year career, New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton has remained consistent and is poised to lead the team in receiving yards for the fourth time in his career.

Darius Slayton is leading the Giants in receiving yards

Since being drafted by the Giants in 2019, Slayton has played with seven different quarterbacks, four offensive coordinators, and three head coaches. Despite this instability, the former fifth-round pick has remained consistent on the field.

Slayton is currently the team’s receiving leader, amassing 41 catches for 602 yards and two touchdowns this season. Tight end Darren Waller, who has missed six games with injury, is second in receiving with 42 receptions for 456 yards — 146 yards behind Slayton.

While this may not be Slayton’s most outstanding statistical season, his numbers are still impressive, considering how much the Giants’ offense has struggled.

Does Slayton have the potential to be a No. 1 receiver?

Big Blue’s receiver room is filled with uncertainty, as many believe they lack an established star. However, Slayton has the potential to become a true No. 1 receiver and expressed in the offseason that he can be the big-play receiver the team desperately needs.

“I think I have the talent to fulfill the quote unquote No. 1 role,” Slayton said. “I think it’s just a matter of production. I have to go out there and put up the numbers to be in that conversation. I’m aware of that, but I know I have the ability to do it. At this point, I just have to go out there and do it.” Darius Slayton according to Darryl Slater of NJ.com

Slayton shines on Christmas Day against the Eagles

Slayton showcased his ability to make game-changing plays during the Christmas Day matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. He caught all three of his targets, accumulating a total of 90 yards and one touchdown.

His standout moment of the game came in the fourth quarter with a 69-yard touchdown reception that played a vital role in keeping the Giants in the game.

While Slayton has proved himself to be a dependable receiver, it is evident that his potential is yet to be fully realized. Given the opportunity to play in an offense that can consistently move the ball downfield, Slayton could easily become a 1,000-yard receiver. His success is intertwined with the success of the team as a whole, and with improvements in the offensive unit, Slayton’s true potential may be unleashed.