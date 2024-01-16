Giants could emulate the Miami Dolphins’ offense by drafting this wide receiver on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants’ offense was a severe disappointment in 2023, ranking near the bottom of the NFL in every category and averaging just 15.6 points per game. Adding talent to the offense will be a top priority for general manager Joe Schoen this offseason and there will be ample opportunities to add playmakers in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

While insiders expect the Giants to draft a quarterback in the first round, they could target wide receivers in the middle rounds of what is a loaded draft class at the position. Texas WR Xavier Worthy could be an explosive draft target for the Giants in the middle rounds this year.

What Texas WR Xavier Worthy could bring to the Giants:

Worthy just wrapped up an excellent three-year career in the Big 12 with the Texas Longhorns, saving his best for last with a breakout junior season. He racked up 1,014 yards and five touchdowns receiving this season on 75 receptions.

Across his three-year career, Worthy racked up 197 receptions for 2,755 receiving and 26 touchdowns for the Longhorns. He was also deployed as a rusher, taking seven carries for 56 yards. Worthy is a dynamic weapon that possesses elite speed and a 6-foot-1, 160-pound frame to make plays at all three levels.

In addition to what he could bring to the Giants’ offense, Worthy could also serve as an upgrade on special teams. He led all Power 5 players with 371 punt return yards and averaged 16.9 yards per return with one punt return touchdown in 2023.

Emulating the Miami Dolphins’ speedy offense

Drafting Worthy could give the Giants a dynamic one-two speed-punch with him and second-year burner WR Jalin Hyatt reminiscent of what has been built in Miami. The Dolphins’ offense features two of the fastest players in the NFL with WRs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, creating one of the league’s most explosive offenses. The Giants could try to emulate that explosiveness with Worthy and Hyatt.

Texas WR Xavier Worthy will be vying for the fastest player in the 2024 draft class. He has true take-the-top-off speed paired with instant acceleration. Teams will always have to respect his speed and he can take advantage of that with his rare stop-start ability underneath.… pic.twitter.com/HVUVgp51M5 — Goodbye Ben Johnson (@TommyK_NFLDraft) January 15, 2024

Hill led the NFL with 1,799 receiving yards this season while Waddle racked up another 1,014 yards. The elite speed possessed by both Hill and Waddle creates a ton of big-play opportunities for the Dolphins’ offense. The Giants could try to emulate that style of offense with Hyatt and Worthy.

Would the Giants need to draft Worthy in the first round?

While Worthy is an exciting prospect, his draft stock has not elevated him into a first-round talent yet. He’s a projected day-two pick, which could benefit Big Blue as they potentially target a quarterback on day one before grabbing him a weapon in the second or third round.

Giants fans will dream of a Jayden Daniels-led offense creating explosive plays downfield to Hyatt and Worthy. That dream could become a reality this April.