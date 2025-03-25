Giants could address two weaknesses with one pick in the NFL Draft

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The New York Giants hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Quarterback is the popular prediction for the Giants with the third-overall selection. However, with two quarterback-needy teams ahead of them in the draft order, the Giants might be forced to pivot in a different direction, taking the best player available.

That player could be Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter. The two-way superstar is arguably the best player in the draft class and could be a home-run selection that addresses two weaknesses at once for the Giants.

The Giants could address two needs by drafting Travis Hunter

The Giants need another playmaker opposite Malik Nabers

Hunter won the Fred Biletnikoff Award (Wide Receiver of the Year in college football) after totaling 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024. While some teams may view him more as a cornerback, he could be an impactful weapon as a wide receiver opposite Malik Nabers for the Giants.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Opposite Nabers currently is Darius Slayton, who re-signed with Big Blue this offseason on a three-year, $36 million deal. He is joined by Wan’Dale Robinson out of the slot and Jalin Hyatt behind them. While this could be a solid group of receiving talent if maximized by the right quarterback, the Giants’ offense is still missing another dynamic playmaker.

The league’s best offenses typically feature two star pass-catchers: Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown of the Eagles, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill of the Dolphins, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins of the Bengals, Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice/Xavier Worthy of the Chiefs, and the list goes on.

Hunter has the athletic makeup to be a deadly weapon on the offensive side of the ball. His ability to corral contested catches is among the best in the draft class as well. Pairing Hunter with Nabers would be explosive.

Travis Hunter could add more talent to an unproven secondary

In addition to winning the Biletnikoff, Hunter also won the Chuck Bednarik Award (Defensive Player of the Year in college football) after totaling 11 pass defenses and four interceptions as a cornerback. He would be another talented piece to add to the mix in an unproven secondary.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Giants worked hard to add talent to their defensive backfield this offseason. They signed S Jevón Holland and CB Paulson Adebo in free agency, bringing in a couple of experienced veterans to stabilize the unit. However, they are still left with uncertainty at cornerback as Deonte Banks enters his third season.

Banks struggled immensely in 2024. The hope is that he will be able to take a step forward in 2025. However, he and Adebo are both coming off 2024 campaigns in which they missed time due to injuries. Adding more talent to the secondary would not only raise the unit’s ceiling, but also its floor.

Hunter could contribute as a cornerback with elite ball skills to make plays and break up passes in coverage — arguably the biggest weakness in Banks’s game. The two could rotate depending on matchups, or Hunter could be a rotational player, seeing the field in specific packages or mixing in when the starters are banged up/needing rest.

Secondary depth is an area the Giants need to improve, and Hunter would serve as an upgrade in that regard. He could upgrade their secondary and their receiving corps simultaneously. If the Giants miss out or pass on a quarterback with the third overall pick, Hunter might be the perfect consolation prize.