The Giants are being begged to draft star quarterback prospect

The New York Giants hold the third overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, making them favorites to land one of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft class. That quarterback could be Colorado star Shedeur Sanders.

Deion Sanders wants Shedeur to be drafted by the Giants

Shedeur’s father, Colorado head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, wants his son to land in New York:

“Let’s hope it’s New York,” Sanders said when asked where he thinks his son gets drafted while speaking at the ProMat conference (h/t FOX Sports).

This is not the first time that the Sanders family has hinted at their desire for Shedeur to play in the Big Apple. Shedeur was once seen in a viral clip tossing a football with Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers, and Sanders also had custom Giants-themed cleats in his locker ahead of Colorado’s bowl game against BYU.

The Giants can make Shedeur Sanders their franchise quarterback

Shedeur is viewed by some as one of the top overall prospects in this year’s draft class. Some scouts feel as though he has the makings of a potential star at the pro level. However, other analysts and scouts don’t feel as strongly, with Shedeur ranking outside of the top-20 on Pro Football Focus and The Athletic’s respective Big Boards.

This past season, he led Colorado to a 9-4 record and a bowl game appearance. He also led the Big 12 in passing touchdowns (37), passing yards (4,134), and yards per attempt (8.7). Sanders led all of Division I in completion percentage with a 74% completion rate.

However, despite his success at the collegiate level, Shedeur is far from a lock to be a top-five pick. Some recent projections have him falling outside of the top-20, and some even have him falling out of the first round. There is a general belief that, if the Giants don’t draft Shedeur with the No. 3 overall pick, he could tumble down the board. That could be the reason that Shedeur and Deion have been so vocal about their desire to be in New York.

The Giants have already made an addition to their quarterback room this offseason, as they signed veteran Jameis Winston to a two-year, $8 million deal. Winston can serve as a serviceable backup and mentor to Sanders or any other rookie quarterback they may select, and he’d be a solid one given his veteran status in the NFL.

There is about one month until the draft takes place, and a lot can change between now and then. However, all signs are pointing to Sanders possibly launching his NFL career in New York.