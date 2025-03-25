Giants could snag huge defensive line upgrade in the 2nd round

Credit: Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants have done their fair share of shopping this offseason, but one cart still feels half full: the defensive line. While they added veteran Roy Robertson-Harris as a rotational piece, there’s a clear need for a long-term answer next to Dexter Lawrence.

With the 2025 NFL Draft approaching, general manager Joe Schoen could be looking toward Round 2 for an impact defender who can step in right away—and Ohio State’s Tyleik Williams might be exactly that.

Big Frame, Bigger Impact Potential

Standing 6-foot-3 and tipping the scales at 334 pounds, Williams is hard to miss. The 22-year-old was one of the most productive interior defenders against the run in college football last season and enters the draft as a top-three prospect at his position, according to many analysts.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

His frame and functional strength allow him to clog gaps like a fallen tree across a hiking trail—nothing gets through unless he says so.

Williams finished the 2024 season with 27 total tackles and 23 credited run stops, putting him near the top of his class in run-defense productivity. The Giants could use a space-eater of that caliber, especially one with untapped pass-rushing potential.

Lance Zierlein Sees an Alim McNeill-Type Ceiling

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared Williams to Detroit Lions standout Alim McNeill—another heavy-footed lineman with quickness and an anchor strong enough to hold a double team on his best days.

However, Zierlein notes that Williams will need some polishing before he’s ready to play heavy snaps in the NFL. His shorter arms and occasional struggles with pad level have raised concerns about how he’ll handle double teams, but the raw talent is evident.

Williams brings power at the point of attack and has surprisingly nimble feet for a man his size. He won’t be a 10-sack player from the jump—if ever—but if he can carve out a role on early downs and learn from a technician like Dexter Lawrence, the Giants could be unlocking a long-term starter.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A Developmental Fit With the Right Mentor

What makes this pairing intriguing is the learning environment. Williams doesn’t need to carry the interior right away. He’d slot in as a developmental partner alongside Lawrence, taking advantage of favorable matchups and slowly working up to more pass-rushing responsibilities.

With defensive coordinator Shane Bowen implementing a more aggressive, gap-control scheme, Williams’ violent first contact and anchor strength could make him a headache for opposing run games.

Most of his flaws—hand usage, leverage, consistency—are teachable. What can’t be taught is his rare combination of size, foot quickness, and natural strength.

If the Giants want to shore up the interior for the next five years, Tyleik Williams looks like a smart second-round bet.