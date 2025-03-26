Giants attend Louisville Pro Day to scout developmental quarterback prospect

The New York Giants were on hand at Louisville University’s 2025 Pro Day, where they got a chance to evaluate quarterback prospect Tyler Shough.

Giants: Tyler Shough could be an option despite landing Russell Wilson

ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan broke the news on Tuesday afternoon (h/t Giants Wire’s John Fennelly). Shough had a breakout season with the Cardinals in 2024. The 25-year-old threw for 3,195 passing yards on the campaign. Shough also sported a 23-6 TD-INT ratio.

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The Giants completed their search for another veteran quarterback on Tuesday night, signing Russell Wilson to a one-year deal. With Jameis Winston also signed to a two-year deal, the Giants could pass on a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick and instead opt to address the position later in the draft with a more developmental prospect like Shough.

Giants may consider Shough in the later rounds of the draft

Seeing that top quarterback prospects Cam Ward (Miami) and Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) could both be drafted before the Giants select with the No. 3 overall pick, they may need to pivot to address another position. Shough could be an intriguing developmental prospect to consider in the later rounds of the draft.