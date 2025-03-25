Giants still ‘very much in the market’ for veteran free agent quarterback

The New York Giants made an upgrade at quarterback, signing former Browns QB Jameis Winston to a two-year deal in free agency. However, the Giants don’t seem to be stopping there. They are still reportedly in the market for a veteran quarterback and could make another upgrade in the weeks leading up to the NFL Draft.

The Giants are still interested in signing Russell Wilson despite adding Jameis Winston

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Giants are still interested in signing former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson this offseason:

“Their quarterback room is and continues to be a work in progress. Yes, the Giants have signed Tommy DeVito, they have signed Jameis Winston. But they are still very much in the market for Russell Wilson. And, ultimately, it wouldn’t surprise me if Russell Wilson chose the Giants over the Browns and the Steelers,” Schefter reported on The Adam Schefter Podcast.

Winston signed a two-year, $8 million contract, essentially paying him to be the Giants’ backup quarterback. While he could be a bridge to a rookie, that doesn’t seem to be what New York has planned.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Instead, it seems as though they want to add a veteran starting quarterback to the roster who Winston will back up, then maybe also draft a quarterback to give them a long-term solution at the position.

Wilson could be the Giants’ starting quarterback in 2025

In 2024, Wilson started 11 games for the Steelers, leading them to a 6-5 record and a playoff berth. He threw for 2,482 yards with a 16-5 TD-INT ratio and an additional two rushing touchdowns.

Wilson proved he is still capable of starting and competing at a high level last season. The Giants’ four quarterbacks combined for a 15-13 TD-INT ratio in 2024. To say that Wilson would be an upgrade is an understatement.