Giants could draft Colorado star quarterback even if they land a top free agent quarterback

The New York Giants made an upgrade at quarterback in free agency, signing QB Jameis Winston. But they are reportedly not stopping there. They are maintaining their interest in the market’s top remaining free-agent quarterbacks, namely Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers.

However, despite their desire to add another proven veteran to their quarterback room, the Giants are still interested in drafting a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. And signing one of those veterans seemingly wouldn’t deter them from taking a quarterback either.

Giants would likely take Shedeur Sanders even if they sign another veteran QB

With Miami QB Cam Ward seemingly destined to be taken first overall by the Tennessee Titans, the Giants are in line to grab Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders if he falls into their lap at No. 3 overall. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, even if the Giants sign Wilson or Rodgers, Sanders would likely be the selection:

“Whether they sign Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers, I don’t think it changes anything… If the Giants love Shedeur Sanders enough at No. 3, I don’t care who they have between now and the opening night of the draft, I still think Shedeur Sanders would be the pick if that’s who they believe in,” Schefter reported on The Adam Schefter Podcast.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Giants’ quarterback room could then feature Winston, Rodgers/Wilson, Tommy DeVito, and Sanders. This might seem like overkill to some, but considering how bad the quarterback play was for Big Blue in 2024, there is no such thing as overkill going into 2025.

Sanders could be the long-term option in the Giants’ quarterback room

Winston is 31 years old, entering the 11th season of his career, and has been a backup quarterback for several seasons. Wilson and Rodgers are 36 and 41, respectively, both entering the twilight of their careers. None of these three veteran options gives the Giants a long-term solution at the position. Sanders might.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Drafting the 23-year-old Sanders would give Big Blue a young, high-upside prospect to sit and develop. Rather than throwing the rookie into the fire and rushing his development, Sanders could take his time to grow and learn from a pair of experienced veterans in Winston and Rodgers/Wilson.

Sanders finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2024 behind an impressive final collegiate season. He threw for Big 12-leading 4,134 passing yards and 37 passing touchdowns with only 10 interceptions. His 74.0% completion rate led the nation, and his career 71.8% completion rate set an all-time career FBS / Division 1-A (or equivalent) record.

The Giants need to win games in 2025 to bounce back from a 3-14 finish last season and to save the jobs of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. Asking a rookie quarterback to accomplish that task might be too tall an order.

That’s where Wilson/Rodgers/Winston come in. They can elevate the team’s floor and help win games in 2025. But Sanders can elevate the team’s ceiling and hopefully develop into a franchise quarterback that leads the team to even more wins in 2026 and beyond.