Giants’ chances of landing star quarterback prospect just tanked further

The New York Giants have been eyeing the top quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL Draft class, expressing increased interest in Miami signal-caller Cam Ward. However, in order to land Ward, the Giants would seemingly need to trade up to the No. 1 overall pick in the draft — something they have expressed interest in doing.

However, it takes two to tango, and trading up is always easier said than done. Following Miami’s Pro Day, the Tennessee Titans seem to be locking in on Ward with the No. 1 overall pick.

The Titans are locking in on Miami QB Cam Ward

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Titans are leaning more toward taking Ward with the first-overall pick than ever before, and it would take a massive trade package to convince them otherwise:

“ESPN sources: Tennessee will hold an additional private workout with potential No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward. The Titans have become increasingly impressed with Ward and, while they are expected to listen to offers for the No. 1 overall pick, it now would take an even stronger package to acquire the draft’s top selection,” Schefter reported on X.

The previously reported asking price for the first-overall pick was two top-100 picks and a first-round pick swap. That speculated deal is seemingly off the table. If the Giants want to convince the Titans to move down to the No. 3 overall pick, they will need to offer a king’s ransom.

The Giants have been impressed by Ward

Ward was impressive during Miami’s Pro Day on Monday. The Giants sent their entire contingent to scout and meet with Ward, including general manager Joe Schoen, assistant general manager Brandon Brown, director of player personnel Tim McDonnell, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, tight ends coach Tim Kelly, and quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The belief during the NFL Scouting Combine was that the Giants were interested in trading up to the first overall pick and taking Ward. Now, that scenario seems to be more of a pipe dream than a possible reality.

Ward is the consensus top-ranked quarterback in this year’s draft class. The Miami gunslinger totaled 4,313 yards and a nation-leading 39 touchdowns with only seven interceptions in 2024. He was named an All-American and finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting.

The Giants added QB Jameis Winston through free agency, giving themselves a reliable veteran backup. However, they still do not have a quarterback of the future on hand. While they might like that quarterback to be Ward, that outcome seems unlikely.