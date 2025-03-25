Giants sign former Super Bowl-winning quarterback to one-year deal

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are making another major free agency splash, signing quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year contract, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The signing of Wilson comes just days after the team inked veteran QB Jameis Winston on a two-year contract. Their quarterback room now features Wilson, Winston, and Tommy DeVito.

According to Schefter, Wilson’s contract with the Giants is a one-year deal worth up to $21 million, including $10.5 million guaranteed:

“The 10-time Pro-Bowl selection had been in discussions with the Giants, Browns and Steelers, but is opting for New York, where Wilson won Super Bowl XLVIII in MetLife Stadium,” Schefter reported on X. “Now, Wilson is returning there as the Giants’ projected starting QB.”

Wilson is a future Hall of Fame quarterback who will serve as a monumental upgrade over what the Giants had under center last season. In 2024, Wilson started 11 games for the Steelers, going 6-5 en route to a playoff berth. He threw for 2,482 yards with a 16-5 TD-INT ratio and an additional two touchdowns rushing.

It was reported earlier on Tuesday that New York was still in play for Wilson despite their signing of Winston. Hours later, the two parties came to an agreement.

Picking third overall in the upcoming NFL Draft, everything is back on the table for the Giants. While they still could take a quarterback, Wilson gives them the option of taking the best player available and attempting to win in 2025.