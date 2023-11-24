Giants’ 2nd-year cornerback developing into a cornerstone piece

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have had troubles in the secondary all season long. Injuries have plagued them at the cornerback position and they entered the campaign with a competition for the starting slot cornerback role.

Amidst the trouble, second-year CB Cor’Dale Flott has ascended into a starting role and seems to be developing into a cornerstone piece for the Giants’ defense.

Cor’Dale Flott is developing into a starting slot cornerback

Flott is emerging as one of the Giants’ best young talents this season. As a third-round pick from the 2023 NFL Draft, he struggled to perform at a high level during his rookie season. But after showing up to training camp “bulked-up” this summer, Flott has managed to develop into one of the better young players in Big Blue’s defense.

This season, Flott has played in eight games (four starts), totaling 20 combined tackles, four pass breakups, and nabbing one interception, the first of his career. He also forced a fumble in the team’s Week 11 win over the Washington Commanders.

Hell of a play by Cor’Dale Flott to punch that ball out and force another turnover.



Flott is developing into a really solid young player for this Giants defense. #NYGiants

Flott has been the team’s highest-graded cornerback by Pro Football Focus this season, earning a 69.0 overall grade that ranks 37th of 115 cornerbacks in the NFL. The 6-foot-1 corner has seen an increase in playing time in recent weeks due to injuries in the secondary and has risen to the occasion.

What the Giants’ secondary could look like in the future:

Big Blue’s secondary could look totally different next season. CB Adoree’ Jackson is an impending free agent and has had an injury-riddled 2023 campaign matched with underwhelming performances in coverage.

CB Deonte Banks will continue to start on the outside. Opposite Banks could be fellow rookie Tre Hawkins III, who has been starting in that role on-and-off this season but has had his fair share of struggles. If Hawkins cannot secure the job, Big Blue could find a quality veteran starter in free agency or opt to roll the dice once again on a rookie in the 2024 NFL Draft.

On the inside, Flott seems to be securing the job with his performance this season. There do not seem to be many locked-in starters for next season, but if Flott continues to play at a high level, he could establish himself as one of the expected starters alongside Banks in the Giants’ secondary.

Having two cornerstone pieces in the secondary gives the Giants’ front office plenty of hope for the future as they rebuild this roster in the wake of another disappointing regular season.