Giants’ 2nd-year CB ‘bulked-up’ ahead of training camp position battle

Dec 4, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have a position battle at slot cornerback heating up entering training camp this week and second-year Cor’Dale Flott has his eyes on the prize. As a third-round pick last offseason, Flott saw plenty of playing time as a rookie despite battling through injuries for much of the season.

The wiry, 6-foot-1, 165-pound cornerback came into the NFL a bit undersized. But Flott recently revealed in an interview with the New York Post that he bulked up this offseason in an effort to better position himself for the upcoming “open competition” at nickel cornerback this summer.

Cor’Dale Flott looks “bulked-up” ahead of training camp

Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post was in attendance for the Sports International camp at Drew University last week where Flott was joined by fellow Giants defensive back Darnay Holmes to help train high school football players.

Dunleavy described Flott as appearing “noticeably bulked up” at the camp. When speaking with Flott, Dunleavy asked him about his offseason focus and how that tied into the mass he added to his frame.

“Mostly my tackling — and that just comes with body composition and gaining a little extra,” Flott said of his offseason focus to the New York Post. “With my quickness and my length, there aren’t too many 6-foot-2 people that move like a shifty guy, so I take pride in that and I’m ready to play it.”

Flott is focusing on the Giants’ “open competition” at slot cornerback

Flott played primarily as an outside cornerback during his collegiate career at LSU but moved into the slot as a rookie with Big Blue. The Giants’ nickel corner job is up for grabs as training camp kicks off on Tuesday and Flott is getting prepared for the “open competition.”

“It’s an open competition, but I’ll just let that be when I get on the field,” Flott told The Post. “I got a little taste of everything. The transition helped me be able to attack the nickel but not be too surprised if I have to move out there again.”

Dunleavy writes that Flott urged the high school football players in attendance at the camp to “believe in yourself.” A fitting message for a 21-year-old corner gunning for a starting job in the New York Giants’ defense this summer.