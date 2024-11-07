Phillies linked to star Astros third baseman as free agency unfolds

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies have recently been tied to standout Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman as a potential landing spot for the two-time World Series champion.

Phillies could keep tabs on Alex Bregman to potentially replace Alec Bohm

Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported that Bregman could be in line for as much as a $200 million contract this offseason and will likely be sought after by the slew of teams that wind up whiffing on Juan Soto in free agency, Phillies included, as he wrote in part saying:

“Bregman’s contract could fall in the $175M-$200M range because of his well-roundedness, his individual and team success and his positioning on the market behind Soto. The Giants extended Matt Chapman late in the season for $151 million over six years and Bregman should be able to top that in total dollars, AAV or both. He would do well to wait for Soto to sign because most of the teams that miss out on Soto would shift or intensify their interest in Bregman — teams like the Yankees, Blue Jays, Giants, Mets, maybe the Phillies, and of course, Bregman’s own Astros,” Seidman laid out.

While Philadelphia is already set at third base with reigning All-Star Alec Bohm, recent reports revealed that Phillies president Dave Dombrowski and his front office will actively be listening to offers for him, as well as right fielder Nick Castellanos and left fielder Brandon Marsh.

Bregman is one of the best offensive & defensive 3rd basemen in the MLB

Should management pull the plug on Bohm, Bregman would be a top-of-the-line option for the Phillies to invest in, despite his hefty price tag at 30 years of age. In 2024, the two-time All-Star hit 26 home runs — his highest single-season total since 2019 — and recorded 75 RBIs with a respectable .260/.315/.453 slash line.

Defensively, Bregman was honored with his first Gold Glove Award of his career in 2024 thanks to him leading all American League third basemen with 103 putouts, 242 assists, 23 double plays turned, and his .972 fielding percentage.

The New Mexico native checks all of the boxes in the infield. He has championship pedigree, power-hitting capabilities, a history of hitting for average, and an improved defensive repertoire which could help the Phillies overcome their National League foes and win their first World Series in the Bryce Harper era. While they have greater needs elsewhere, Bregman will be a name to watch for Philadelphia as the offseason takes shape.