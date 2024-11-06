Phillies future star prospect is dominating competition in Arizona Fall League

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Andrew Painter is not only the most promising prospect on the Philadelphia Phillies, but he is considered a future star and is firmly inside the top ten in most publications around the league. Losing him for the entire 2024 campaign to elbow surgery was a big blow for the Phillies, but the sun will eventually come out, and it could do it as soon as early 2025.

Andrew Painter looks like a future star in the AFL

The talented right-hander is pitching in the Arizona Fall League (AFL), making up for the lost time, and he is showing that his elbow is in excellent shape.

“Andrew Painter tossed three more shutout innings in the Arizona Fall League yesterday. His overall AFL line so far…5 GS, 13 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 12 K. 2.08 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, .182 BAA,” fantasy baseball analyst Eric Cross posted on X.

Throughout 13 innings of work, Painter has only surrendered eight hits and a couple of walks, with 12 strikeouts. Not only his stuff has looked great, but he has also shown great command of his arsenal. Yes, the competition level is not the highest, but he has looked fantastic in a limited sample so far.

The Phillies have a bright future with Painter in their prospect pool

The Phillies have to be pleased with how his fastball has bounced back after surgery. He averaged 96.3 mph with the heater on Tuesday, and the pitch topped out at an incredible 98.8 mph. That’s some serious heat right there.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said that the expectation is for Painter to make his MLB debut at some point in 2025. If he keeps clearing hurdles and mowing down opposing lineups, there is a chance he will be part of the Phillies’ rotation at some point in the first half. He projects to be an asset for years to come.