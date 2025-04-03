Phillies’ resurgent starter turns back clock in win vs. Rockies

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Taijuan Walker started his 2025 MLB season off on a positive note against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.

Phillies: Taijuan Walker keeps Rockies at Bay in win

Walker struck out four batters while allowing no earned runs in the Phillies’ 3-1 win over the Rockies. The 32-year-old’s velocity was sharp in the victory.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

With a fastball that topped out at 93.9 mph as well as a four-seamer that reached 92.8 mph, Walker showed that his stuff has not fully left him after a down 2024 campaign.

Walker looks to ride momentum as the stand-in starter

The former All-Star was castigated all throughout last season for his considerable drop-off on the mound. Walker sported an inflated 7.10 ERA while going 3-7 on the year for a Phillies team that finished 95-67 on the season.

Yet, the Louisiana native bounced back in Spring Training. Walker’s showing gave Phillies manager Rob Thomson confidence that he could fill in for the injured All-Star Ranger Suarez in the back of Philadelphia’s rotation.

Now, the righty hurler will look to maintain his form as the beginning of the season progresses. Thursday’s win over the Rockies was a great standard-setter for the year.