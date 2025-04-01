Phillies new star slugger off to red hot start to tenure in Philadelphia

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies have every reason to be celebrating their star offseason addition Max Kepler.

Max Kepler has hot bat to begin Phillies tenure

The Phillies addressed their need for more depth in their batting order by signing Kepler to a one-year, $10 million deal in the offseason.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Coming off of a down 2024 campaign, the 32-year-old is now off to a tremendous start to the current season. Kepler entered Monday’s contest against the Colorado Rockies slashing .364/.500/.818.

In Philadelphia’s 6-1 rout of Colorado, the German talent continued on the tear he’s been on. Kepler hit a home run to right field in the eighth inning. He finished the game with three hits in four at bats along with one RBI.

Kepler could be vital piece to Phillies’ title-hopeful unit

A World Series crown has eluded Philadelphia for the last three seasons. In 2025, the Phillies are on a mission to get over the hump in the National League to win it all.

Having a reliable bat in the middle of their batting order could be the difference between them falling short to the Los Angeles Dodgers or New York Mets come playoff time, or not. Kepler could be the Phillies’ x-factor on the year.

So far, it’s been so good for Philadelphia’s newest right fielder. He’ll look to keep his exemplary play going in the Phillies’ next game against the Rockies on Wednesday.