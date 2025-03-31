Phillies’ emerging All-Star hurler flexes muscle in win over Rockies

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Cristopher Sanchez kicked off his 2025 MLB season with a bang on Monday.

Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez imposes will vs. the Rockies

Sanchez made the most of the 5.1 innings he saw against the Colorado Rockies in his season debut. The 28-year-old struck out seven batters with one earned run in the game.

A major catalyst for the Phillies’ convincing 6-1 win over the Rockies, Sanchez began his potential NL Cy Young Award campaign emphatically. His precision stood out on the day.

Sanchez set stage for electric 2025 campaign vs. Rockies

The lefty hurler limited his walk rate against Colorado. Sanchez only walked two sluggers that he faced in the game.

After a strong Spring Training showing that saw the five-year veteran show off his sweltering fastball velocity, Sanchez is proving that his stuff is ready to give opposing batting orders trouble as the year progresses.

The Phillies are now 3-1 on the young season. They’ll look to improve to 4-1 in their next outing on Wednesday. After the Rockies series concludes, Sanchez will look to keep up his stellar play the next time he takes the mound.