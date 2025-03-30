Phillies dominate in 11-6 win over Nationals

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies kept their hot start to the season rolling with a convincing win over the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

Phillies hang 11 runs on Nationals in latest win

The Phillies put on an offensive exhibition in their 11-6 triumph over the Nationals. Kyle Schwarber, Bryson Stott, and Brandon Marsh shone in the victory. All three sluggers connected on one home run apiece. Philadelphia saw seven different players score at least one run in the affair.

Phillies now undefeated at 2-0 early in the year

The Phillies are looking strong to begin the 2025 campaign. They’ve gotten elite pitching from their starting rotation. Their hitters have also come to play. Philadelphia’s bullpen could have been sharper in the win. They inherited a tie game knotted at 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Yet, Jose Ruiz allowed one run in the sixth. Carlos Hernandez conceded two runs in the eighth inning before Joe Ross gave up one run as closer in the ninth. Nevertheless, the Phillies have already won their first season series of the year against the Nationals. They’ll look to pull off the sweep on Sunday.