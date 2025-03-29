Phillies star shortstop will aim to put quiet Opening Day behind him

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Phillies star shortstop Trea Turner did not silence his offseason critics on Thursday.

Phillies: Trea Turner plays poorly vs. the Nationals

Turner went 0-4 at the plate in the Phillies’ 7-3 Opening Day win over the Atlanta Braves. The 31-year-old saw his struggles continue from a forgettable Spring Training.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Heading into the year, Turner’s ability to man shortstop, or the leadoff spot in the batting order were questioned. He earned a .179 batting average in spring play.

Though the Florida native scored seven runs, he was inefficient. Philadelphia also considered leading off with Kyle Schwarber in 2025 — a move they did not execute.

Turner can be better for Phillies as season progresses

Despite going through a rough patch in his career, Turner has a full season ahead of him to find his rhythm. The three-time All-Star’s .296 career batting average, .295 average from 2024, and overall track record suggest that he likely will.

Nevertheless, the Phillies may monitor his game with a hawk eye should his play warrant a position shift. Turner’s can start righting the ship on Saturday against the Nats.