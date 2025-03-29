Phillies star shortstop will aim to put quiet Opening Day behind him

Philadelphia Phillies star shortstop Trea Turner did not silence his offseason critics on Thursday.
Phillies: Trea Turner plays poorly vs. the Nationals
Turner went 0-4 at the plate in the Phillies’ 7-3 Opening Day win over the Atlanta Braves. The 31-year-old saw his struggles continue from a forgettable Spring Training.
Heading into the year, Turner’s ability to man shortstop, or the leadoff spot in the batting order were questioned. He earned a .179 batting average in spring play.
Though the Florida native scored seven runs, he was inefficient. Philadelphia also considered leading off with Kyle Schwarber in 2025 — a move they did not execute.
Turner can be better for Phillies as season progresses
Despite going through a rough patch in his career, Turner has a full season ahead of him to find his rhythm. The three-time All-Star’s .296 career batting average, .295 average from 2024, and overall track record suggest that he likely will.
Nevertheless, the Phillies may monitor his game with a hawk eye should his play warrant a position shift. Turner’s can start righting the ship on Saturday against the Nats.