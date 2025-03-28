Phillies’ new star reliever underwhelms in season debut

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

It was an uneventful Opening Day debut for Jordan Romano with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Phillies: Jordan Romano plays sloppy inning vs. Nationals

Romano was entrusted with a commanding 3-1 lead entering the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals. He proceeded to give up two runs in his lone inning on the mound in Philadelphia’s 7-3 win.

The 31-year-old started off on the wrong foot by allowing his first two batters faced to get on base. Romano hit the latter — Jacob Young — with a pitch before letting both Young and Dylan Crews steal second and third base, respectively.

All in all, Romano allowed three stolen bases with an inflated 18.00 ERA on the affair. It was a forgettable day for the former two-time All-Star.

Phillies: Romano will look to put down game behind him

The Canadian talent was brought on by the Phillies in the offseason to replenish their bullpen as they lost All-Star Jeff Hoffman as well as former All-Star closer Carlos Estevez in free agency.

Bouncing back from an injury-riddled 2024 campaign that limited him to 15 games, Romano found his way back onto the mound on Thursday. He’ll look to get on the right side of things in Philadelphia’s next game against Washington on Saturday.