Phillies’ headline power-hitters dazzle in win over Nationals

The Philadelphia Phillies were led by their two best power-hitters on Thursday against the Washington Nationals.

Phillies fueled by standout sluggers in Nationals win

Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber were major catalysts in the Phillies’ 7-3 win over the Nationals on Opening Day. Both hit home runs on the day.

Harper put Philadelphia on the board with a game-tying 415-foot home runs to center field in the seventh inning. He snapped a six-inning scoreless drought for the Phillies.

The two-time NL MVP finished the game going 1-4 at the plate with two runs scored. Harper was back to his elite-level play with a clutch home run that opened the door for the victory.

Kyle Schwarber won game for Phillies vs. Nationals

Schwarber also started his 2025 MLB season strong. The Ohio native hit a homer after Harper in the seventh to give Philadelphia its first lead of the game.

With a reputation for being one of the most dangerous home-run hitters in the big leagues, Schwarber showed why yet again without wasting time on Thursday. He looked good out of the cleanup spot. The 11-year veteran was moved out of the leadup spot in the order in favor of Trea Turner for the season. Nevertheless, Schwarber showed great adaptability.

The Phillies figure to be in good hands with Harper finding the back of the outfield wall, as well as moving Turner along the bags. Schwarber will be vital toward driving in RBIs in a role more conducive to his power. Now 1-0 on the early season, the Phillies will look to make it two wins in a row when they take on the Nationals once more on Saturday.