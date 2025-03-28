Phillies star pitcher named top sleeper candidate for 2025 season

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo was given some high remarks in a recent 2025 season projection.

Phillies: Jesus Luzardo picked to have a standout season

Sports Illustrated’s Matt Brandon picked Luzardo to have a statement campaign this year, saying this in part (h/t Philadelphia Phillies on SI’s Kenneth Teape):

“At 27 years old, Luzardo is entering the prime of his career, presenting a classic risk/reward proposition. Over the past three seasons, he has limited opponents to a .227 batting average, which, when paired with improved command, suggests brighter days ahead,” Brandon wrote. “He represents an intriguing gamble, assuming there are no injury concerns and his spring reports remain positive, especially if his ADP stays reasonable.”

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Luzardo could put it all together in 2025 for the Phillies

Luzardo has had his share of ups and downs throughout his MLB career. Much of that can be attributed to his injury history. Nevertheless, 2025 could be different. The 27-year-old posted a 3.32 ERA in 2022, followed by a 3.58 ERA in 2023. He’s shown the ability to be efficient over the course of an entire season twice over.

Luzardo also threw 208 strikeouts in the latter campaign, while averaging a 96.7 mph fastball. The lefty talent is now on a Phillies team that will provide him with top-notch infield help. Should he be able to make a customary 30-35 starts, unlike the 12 he was limited to in 2024, Luzardo could prove to be as elite a No. 5 option as there is in the Majors.