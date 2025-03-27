Phillies ace delivers masterful Opening Day game vs. Nationals

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler was dominant on Opening Day against the Washington Nationals.

Phillies: Zack Wheeler stifles Nationals in 7-3 victory

Wheeler struck out eight batters across six innings pitched for the Phillies. The 34-year-old earned a 1.50 ERA in the 7-3 win over the Nationals.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

This marked Wheeler’s second Opening Day start in Philadelphia. His best work came in the second inning, where he struck out the side, which gave him momentum.

Phillies grind out win off strength of Wheeler’s arm

The Georgia native’s performance was encouraging after his underwhelming play in Spring Training. He entered the season coming off of a 3.86 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in Grapefruit League play.

The Phillies have now seen their 2024 NL Cy Young Award runner-up play up to his elite standard. Philadelphia will look for their other four top-shelf starters to do the same.

Thanks in large part to Wheeler limiting Washington to one run heading into the seventh inning, Philadelphia was able to get out to an early 1-0 record with the win.