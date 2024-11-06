Phillies could be gearing up for a spending spree: ‘Expect the player payroll to be higher’

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Free agency promises to be an exciting time for the Philadelphia Phillies, who are eager to re-tool and make another serious run at the playoffs in 2025. After being humbled by the New York Mets, the Phillies recognize the need for increased offensive firepower and appear willing to make bold moves this off-season.

Re-Shuffling the Phillies’ Roster

Reports indicate that the Phillies could consider trading some of their higher-priced players to reallocate resources and invest in other areas. Phillies owner John Middleton has expressed confidence that the team’s payroll will increase for the 2025 season, signaling a strong intent to bolster the roster and enhance their championship prospects.

“Given where we are in contract cycles and minor-league people coming up, I expect the player payroll to be higher (next season) rather than lower,” Middleton said. “I’d be surprised if it’s the same, and I’d be stunned, very stunned, if it’s lower. I don’t see it being lower.”

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Bryce Harper and the Drive to Contend

With Bryce Harper leading their offense, the Phillies have no excuse not to be legitimate contenders. Their lackluster performance against the Mets underscores the need for meaningful upgrades.

The team concluded the season with a total payroll of $261.8 million, but that figure is set to rise with Zach Wheeler’s new extension, which carries a $42 million annual cost. This pushes their projected payroll to $281.6 million. To maintain financial flexibility, they may look to trade players such as Nick Castellanos, Alec Bohm, and Brandon Marsh.

Aggressive Pursuit of Talent

The Phillies will need to act quickly in the free-agent market, competing with other teams for top talent. They are expected to be assertive in making trades and acquisitions, ensuring that this off-season positions them for a stronger 2025 campaign rather than leaving them stagnant. By targeting the right moves, the Phillies aim to emerge as true contenders and overcome the shortcomings that cost them dearly this past season.

