Phillies All-Star answers call and helps avenge second loss of season against Dodgers

Philadelphia Phillies emergent pitcher Cristopher Sanchez was tasked with shutting down the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. He and the Phillies fought hard to earn the 8–7 win and improve their record to 7-2 on the season.

Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez pitches vs. Dodgers

Sanchez got the start for the third game of the Phillies’ season series against the Dodgers. Los Angeles downed Philadelphia 3–1 on Saturday, but Philadelphia bounced back with an 8–7 win on Sunday.

The 28-year-old was brilliant in his first start of the year against the Colorado Rockies on March 31. Sanchez struck out seven for a 1.69 ERA in the Phillies’ 6-1 win over the Rockies.

In Sunday afternoon’s game against the Dodgers, Sanchez earned a 4.09 ERA and surrendered two home runs. It wasn’t his best performance, but he did just enough to keep Philly in it before a grand slam from Nick Castellanos sparked a win.

Sanchez hangs in there against the Dodgers

After regularly touching 97-plus mph on his sinker in Spring Training, the lefty talent came into the 2025 campaign with strikingly fast velocity. The Dodgers had been off to an unprecedented start to the year. Los Angeles was 9-1 entering Sunday’s contest, with their only loss coming to Philadelphia by a score of 3-2 on April 4. Thanks to the efforts of Sanchez and Castellanos, the Dodgers’ record now sits at 9-2.

Sanchez had his hands full against the reigning World Series champions. Reigning three-time NL MVP Shohei Ohtani finished the game with three hits. Teoscar Hernandez hit two home runs off Sanchez.

The five-year MLB veteran went a perfect 2-0 against Los Angeles last season for the Phillies. Sanchez now has another win over the Dodgers under his belt.