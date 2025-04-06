Phillies linked to Brewers star in headline hypothetical trade

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies could look to upgrade their rotation this season with a promising talent from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Mock trade brings Brewers’ Freddy Peralta to the Phillies

Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller proposed that the Phillies keep tabs on Milwaukee Brewers standout Freddy Peralta:

“And should the Brew Crew fall hopelessly out of contention, trading away Peralta could be one heck of a way for them to expedite a rebuild that they have been postponing for a few years now,” Miller wrote.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Peralta could make the Phillies’ starting pitching unstoppable

Peralta has taken his All-Star level play to new levels in 2025. After sporting a sub-4.00 ERA in each of the last five seasons, the 28-year-old is boasting a 2.08 ERA this year.

The Phillies could move All-Star Ranger Suarez for Peralta. Their salaries for 2025 are nearly identical, separated by a mere $800,000.

As a result, Philadelphia would bring in a relatively healthier option over Suarez with potent strikeout ability, having notched 200-plus Ks in each of the last two seasons. Peralta is a strong talent for the Phillies to consider as the year progresses.