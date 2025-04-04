Phillies superstar slugger belts fourth home run of season in win over Rockies

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Kyle Schwarber is allergic to anything but home runs this season.

Phillies: Kyle Schwarber homers against Rockies

The Phillies saw their narrow 1-0 lead over the Colorado Rockies double with Schwarber’s solo shot to right center field in the seventh inning. The 32-year-old gave Philadelphia an increased edge, propelling them to a 3-1 win over Colorado on Thursday.

That was the fourth home run for Schwarber in six games played thus far. That places the righty slugger at No. 2 in the MLB.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Schwarber is back to business as usual in 2025

Schwarber is on a magnificent pace to begin the campaign. Though it is early in the year, he could be on his way to his second career Silver Slugger Award if that pace is kept up.

Power is not the only thing going for Schwarber this season. The Ohio native also sports a .308 batting average with a 1.165 WHIP. He also has eight RBIs to his name.

Schwarber has everything going for him at the moment at the plate. The two-time All-Star will look to keep up his hot bat for the Phillies as the beginning of the season draws on.