Phillies ace rocked for five runs in poor start vs. Braves

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler got dinged up for five earned runs in the team’s 7-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

Phillies: Zack Wheeler tumbles in loss to Braves

Wheeler lasted 5.1 innings on the mound against the Braves. The 34-year-old quickly conceded his first three runs in the second inning. A Sean Murphy home run brought Austin Riley as well as Jarred Kelenic to home plate, dropping the Phillies into a 3-1 deficit.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Wheeler was able to save face for the next three innings, only allowing more than one Braves slugger to get on base in one of those three innings. Then, the Georgia native allowed another run on his watch in the sixth. That allowed Atlanta to narrow the Phillies’ lead to 5-4 before he got pulled.

Wheeler will look to turn the tide in next start

This was a forgettable performance for Wheeler. The two-time All-Star had not given up any more than one run in his previous two starts for the Phillies.

Wheeler’s 3.44 ERA was also his first above 1.50 through three games this season. Now sitting at 0-1 on the year, the 2024 NL Cy Young Award runner-up will look to return to his dominant form next time out.