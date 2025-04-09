Phillies’ standout slugger keeps torrid home run pace despite loss to Braves

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Phillies star slugger Kyle Schwarber found a way to maintain his hot bat despite losing 7-5 to the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

Schwarber found the back of the outfield wall for a 462-foot home run to right-center field in the fifth inning. The blast gave Philadelphia a 5-3 lead at the time.

Though the 32-year-old delivered another crucial long ball on the campaign, the Phillies were not able to maintain their lead. Nevertheless, Schwarber has continued blazing through the early portion of the year.

Phillies enjoying Schwarber’s pace this season

The Phillies have benefited from the Ohio native’s connection at the plate thus far. Philadelphia is 4-1 in the five games in which Schwarber has hit a home run. The two-time All-Star has complemented his power with model efficiency as well. Schwarber is currently slashing .324/.444/.811 with an NL-leading 1.255 OPS in 2025.

Hitting for power, as well as for average, has given the Phillies one of the MLB’s best leadoff hitters yet again. Schwarber has batted first in seven of Philadelphia’s first 10 games, though he operated out of the fourth slot against Atlanta.

The former 2022 Silver Slugger Award winner will look to capture his second award in 2025. Schwarber’s work at the plate, if sustained, will keep the 7-3 Phillies grooving as they pursue an elusive World Series crown.