Phillies ‘listening’ to offers on 3 core players as potential trade candidates

The Philadelphia Phillies are displeased with the way their 2024 MLB season concluded and are open to give-and-take exchanges to upgrade their roster this offseason.

Phillies are willing to trade Alec Bohm, Nick Castellanos, and Brandon Marsh

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Phillies have a willingness to listen to calls for All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm, right fielder Nick Castellanos, and left fielder Brandon Marsh, as MLB Deadline News shared on X on Monday afternoon.

Bohm’s All-Star output in 2024 could make him the Phillies’ most valuable trade piece

Bohm made a statement in 2024, hitting for average behind a .280/.332/.448 slash line and also contributed 15 home runs and 97 RBIs in 143 games played. The Wichita State product sported a 3.0 WAR and was exceptionally disciplined and technically sound at the plate. He ranked in the 86th percentile in whiff percentage (17.6 percent), 92nd percentile in strikeout percentage (14.2 percent), and 95th percentile in squared-up percentage (32.8 percent), though he did show a slight tendency to chase pitches.

Castellanos and Marsh had chinks in their armor at the plate in 2024

As for Castellanos, the 12-year veteran was the most available slugger for the Phillies last season, appearing in all 162 games. The 32-year-old talent gave Philadelphia 23 home runs and 86 RBIs, but unlike Bohm, ranked below the 25th percentile in several key slugging metrics, showcased by his 37.8 percent chase percentage (5th percentile), 30.1 percent whiff percentage (16th percentile) and 6.2 percent walk rate (22nd percentile).

Castellanos exhibited signs of predictability at the plate, which Nightengale accentuated in his report. The same could be said for Marsh, who despite posting a stout .747 OPS on the campaign, struck out 32.4 percent of the time he went up to bat (3rd percentile) and underwhelmed with a 27.5 percent whiff rate (33rd percentile).

All 3 sluggers could be casualties of Phillies upgrades this offseason

The Phillies may aggressively shop the latter two more than Bohm, though the 28-year-old carries the most value of the three. Philadelphia has yet to advance to the World Series since acquiring two-time NL MVP Bryce Harper in 2019 and is willing to entertain many avenues to maximize their championship window from here on out. Thus, Bohm, Castellanos, and Marsh could be the first dominoes to fall in a potential re-tool lasting through the winter.