Phillies willing to make ‘huge move’ to capture World Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are out to make 2024 the last season they fail to capture a World Series in the Bryce Harper era.

The Phillies will reportedly make a major move by hook or by crook

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Phillies’ front office is bewildered at the fact that the Commissioner’s Trophy has escaped them for the last six years. They openly expressed their willingness to aggressively pursue a marquee talent at all costs, as Phillies Tailgate shared on X on Monday.

Phillies, Bryce Harper did not meet World Series expectations in 2024

Harper made his move to Philadelphia in 2019. Since then, the former two-time National League MVP has led the Phillies to three playoff appearances, all coming within the last three seasons.

Philadelphia had their best season in that span in 2024. They finished at 95-67 and jockeyed with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top overall spot in the NL throughout the second half of the campaign. Harper was supported by exceptional play from designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, shortstop Trea Turner, and third baseman Alec Bohm.

Yet, they, in tandem with standout pitchers Zack Wheeler and Cristopher Sanchez, were not able to get the job done this year and fell 3-1 to the New York Mets in the NLDS.

The Phillies could strengthen the batting order in the trade market

The Phillies only scored more than two runs in one of their four Division Series games against the Mets this fall. Thus, Phillies top brass may seek after an elite slugger to fortify ranks. The franchise has $266.8 million on its books for the 2025 campaign. That could indicate their openness to trade for a talent that can take them over the top this offseason.

Despite their financial situation, the Phillies will pay the cost to be the boss. Nightengale also shared this quote from Phillies owner John Middleton about going over the $281 million third luxury tax limit (h/t Philly Voice’s Evan Macy):

“For the right player,” Middleton told reporters, “I have a high degree of confidence that Dave and I would go over the third limit.”

As the offseason gains steam, it’ll become clearer which direction Phillies president Dave Dombrowski and his front office go to forge a World Series winner.