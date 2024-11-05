Phillies could trade $100 million outfielder in ‘huge move’ if opporunity arises

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies‘ playoff loss to the New York Mets has sparked serious reflection within the front office, leading to discussions of major roster changes this off-season. The 2025 season demands a more competitive approach, particularly since several key hitters fell short in high-stakes moments against the Mets’ pitching.

Could a $100 Million Hitter Be on the Move?

The Phillies are reportedly considering trading one of their high-priced players, with USA Today’s Bob Nightengale hinting that outfielder Nick Castellanos may be on the trading block. Castellanos, 32, played 1,363.2 innings in right field this past season, but his production fell below expectations, especially given his $20 million annual salary.

“The Phillies can’t believe they don’t have a ring in the Bryce Harper era, and after knocking on the door the past few years, they are willing to make a huge move to change their fate,” Nightengale reported. “If someone needs a slugger like Nick Castellanos, or outfield help in Brandon Marsh, or third baseman Alec Bohm, the Phillies are listening.”

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Castellanos’ 2024 Season: A Mixed Bag

Castellanos, under contract through 2027, struggled to justify his salary with a somewhat underwhelming 2024 season. Across 162 games, he slashed .254/.311/.431, adding 23 home runs and 86 RBIs. His strikeout rate (21.1%) and walk rate (6.2%) contributed to a 105 wRC+, but his WAR was just 0.4, indicating limited impact relative to his contract. These factors may make Castellanos more of a liability than an asset, and moving his $20 million salary could allow the Phillies to pursue a more productive bat.

Potential Replacement: Teoscar Hernandez

If the Phillies move Castellanos, one option on the market is Teoscar Hernandez, who just received a $21 million qualifying offer from the Dodgers for the 2025 season. Hernandez had an impressive offensive season, hitting 33 home runs with a 134 wRC+. His power and consistency would bring a stronger offensive presence to the Phillies’ lineup, though securing him depends on their ability to offload Castellanos first.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Other Trade Considerations: Brandon Marsh and Alec Bohm

Beyond Castellanos, Nightengale notes that the Phillies may also explore trades involving outfielder Brandon Marsh and third baseman Alec Bohm. This suggests the Phillies are open to a more comprehensive reshuffling of their lineup to address offensive struggles.

A Bold Move for a Stronger Lineup

Phillies owner John Middleton has shown a willingness to spend, but the organization recognizes the need for improved offensive depth. Addressing these issues may begin with trading Castellanos and reallocating his salary toward players who can offer the consistency and power needed to make the Phillies true World Series contenders.