Phillies have not ‘internally discussed’ idea of landing superstar outfielder in free agency

The Philadelphia Phillies have not had New York Yankees superstar slugger Juan Soto at the forefront of their mind leading up to his highly-anticipated free agency.

Phillies have not explored making a push for Yankees OF Juan Soto

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Phillies management has yet to deliberate on acquiring Soto, as Philly sports and culture writer John Foley shared on X on Monday.

Soto is expected to garner as much as a $600 million multi-year deal per northjersey.com’s Pete Caldera. He is one of the most sought-after free agents in recent memory, and would ideally be a perfect marksman at the plate to help the Phillies get over the top in the National League.

Soto would be a perfect fit for the Phillies despite his steep price tag

In 2024, the Dominican talent clocked a career-high 41 home runs along with an American League-leading 128 runs and 109 RBIs behind a .288/.419/.569 slash line. He took that productivity with him into the playoffs, where he delivered 12 runs, four homers, and nine RBIs through 14 postseason games.

Given that the Phillies have a whopping $266.8 million on their payroll for next season, they’d have to clear some cap space to afford Soto, even if they have no problem exceeding the $281 million third luxury tax apron. That being said, while the Yankees, New York Mets, and Los Angeles Dodgers are all heavily linked to the 2024 MVP candidate, if Philadelphia were to move mountains to bring him on board, they’d form a formidable dynamic duo with him and superstar slugger Bryce Harper that could yield a Fall Classic win next time out.