Phillies predicted to sign generational pitching talent this offseason at a bargain

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies have recently been predicted to add one of the most prolific starting pitchers of this generation to their rotation this offseason.

Phillies could add former MVP ace Justin Verlander in free agency

Tim Kelly of Downbeach.com relayed a free agent predictions piece from MLB Trade Rumors which forecasted that Houston Astros star Justin Verlander is likely to garner an eight-figure one-year deal in free agency and that the Phillies will be the team to throw out the winning offer to him.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Verlander is coming off of his 20th season in the Major Leagues. The three-time American League Cy Young Award winner went 5-6 across 17 starts with a 5.48 ERA and 74 strikeouts for the Astros. Though it was a down year for him, this marked only the first season that Verlander sported an ERA north of 3.40 since 2014.

Verlander could bring championship pedigree to the Phillies’ No. 5 spot in the rotation

The Phillies would benefit greatly from solidifying a championship culture in their locker room this offseason. Verlander is a two-time World Series champion and former AL MVP who has a history of dominating in big games, especially during his tenure in Houston.

Philadelphia has a strong rotation at the present, headlined by All-Stars Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sanchez, and Ranger Suarez, as well as Aaron Nola. Verlander could be a stout option for Phillies President Dave Dombrowski to entertain signing for the No. 5 spot in their rotation. He’d be a high-end option at the end of the lineup who could also be a leader among his potential teammates throughout the 2025 campaign.

Philadelphia is cap-strapped at the moment with $266.5 million on their books for next season, so it’ll be interesting to see how they allocate the dollars at their disposal to address their needs this offseason. Nonetheless, Verlander will be a name to monitor as the Phillies get the ball rolling in fine-tuning their roster.