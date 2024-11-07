Mets could shift free agent focus to Brewers star shortstop

Credit: Jovanny Hernandez/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The New York Mets have been newly linked to Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames for help in their infield. The Mets’ championship window is wide open after advancing to the National League Championship Series this fall. Thus, Adames may emerge as their desired star target to man third base next season and help them capture a World Series as they brace to potentially lose All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso in the open market.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on the link between both parties, saying this in part:

“Mets baseball president David Stearns acquired star free agent shortstop Willy Adames for the Brewers. Adames is thought willing to consider third base, and Stearns has said Mark Vientos could play first base if the need arises,” Heyman wrote.

Adames could drive many runs home for the Mets & strengthen their defense

Not only did Adames excel at the plate in 2024, but he also provided the Brewers with sound fielding on defense. The 29-year-old talent registered 32 home runs, 112 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases along with a respectable .251/.331/.462 slash line last season. He complemented that with 204 putouts and 323 assists to 20 errors at shortstop.

Though Adames has not started a single one of his 870 career MLB games at third base, his willingness to shift over to that role could pay huge dividends for New York. Should he be brought on board, Adames, Vientos at first base, and Jeff McNeil at second with superstar Francisco Lindor paroling around at shortstop could equip the Mets to make a concerted title run.