Mets aiming to make superstar outfielder the ‘highest paid player of all time’ in free agency

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

The New York Mets are willing to go the extra mile to acquire free-agent superstar Juan Soto this offseason.

Mets could sign FA Juan Soto to groundbreaking deal this offseason

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

According to MLB insider Hector Gomez, the Mets will have no problem making Soto the highest-paid player in the history of the Major Leagues with the contract they’re ready to offer him:

https://twitter.com/hgomez27/status/1854031993710739824

The Mets have been tied to Soto dating back to last offseason. Now, New York is looking to make good on the pitfalls that kept them from bringing him on board in 2023. Soto is reportedly in line to garner a $600 million multi-year deal in the open market. Such a gargantuan contract like this would be well-deserved.

Soto has the talent to lead the Mets to a World Series win in 2025

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Soto’s impact on winning for the New York Yankees was felt immensely in 2024. Behind his stellar 7.9 WAR, American League-leading 128 runs, and 41 home runs, the former 2019 World Series champion helped the Yankees reach this year’s Fall Classic before losing the series 4-1 to the reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dominican talent could be the superstar addition that takes the Mets over the top next season. The Mets went all the way to the 2024 National League Championship Series before losing to the Dodgers in six games. In order to reach next year’s World Series and win the title for the first time since 1986, they may need another top-rated superstar next to NL MVP candidate Francisco Lindor.

The Mets have $151.6 million on their books for the 2025 campaign and an owner in Steve Cohen who will gladly spend big to create a winner. Additional ruminations are suggesting that Soto may favor the more player-friendly team environment and camaraderie across the waters in New York than with the Yankees. Resultingly, he could get the money and situation he desires in Queens, NY.