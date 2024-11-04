2 Mets stars among Silver Slugger finalists in the National League

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

It’s officially award season in MLB, as the league just announced the Gold Glove winners on Sunday night and revealed the nominees for the Silver Slugger on Monday morning. No member of the New York Mets won the fielding recognition, but a couple of them were nominated for the latter.

Two Mets stars named finalists for the Silver Slugger Award

First baseman Pete Alonso and shortstop Francisco Lindor will be in contention for the prestigious award that recognizes offensive excellence at every position in each league. Their presence among the nominees is not surprising considering the quality season each of them completed.

Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Alonso, who is currently a free agent after the Mets failed to extend him through the years, surpassed 200 home runs in his young career this year and is currently at 226 thanks to the 34 balls he sent over the fence in 2024. He remains one of the most prolific power hitters of our time and posted a .788 OPS this year.

Lindor, on the other hand, was arguably the second most valuable player in the National League this year after Shohei Ohtani. He hit 33 home runs and stole 29 bases, driving in 91 runs and posting an incredible .844 OPS. He was also brilliant in the postseason for the Mets, and the same can be said about Alonso.

The Mets got some incredible contributions from their two stars

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Alonso will be competing with a couple of established stars in his position for the award: Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper. Lindor, on the other hand, will be representing the Mets in a direct competition against Willy Adamed and young star Elly De La Cruz.

Lindor will be going for his fourth Silver Slugger award, after winning in the American League in 2017 and 2018 with the Cleveland Guardians and last year with the Mets. Amazingly, Alonso doesn’t have any Silver Sluggers among his individual accolades. The winners of the Silver Slugger Awards will be announced on November 12.