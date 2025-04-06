Mets’ outfield flier is putting on an absolute show

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The New York Mets made not only the biggest splash this past offseason, but they might’ve made one of the smartest bets. Signing 31-year-old Jesse Winker to a one-year, $7.5 million deal was a move met with raised eyebrows, but it’s quickly becoming one of the best value additions of the year.

Winker, once considered a potential All-Star staple before injuries derailed his consistency, has suddenly found his groove again in Queens.

Winker’s Bat Setting the Tone

Through six games, Winker is slashing .294/.400/.588 with a 177 wRC+. For context, that means the Mets outfielder has been 77% better than the average MLB hitter in the early going.

That’s not just a hot streak—it’s elite production, and it’s coming at a perfect time for a Mets offense that’s has needed an extra jolt.

Winker has shown excellent discipline at the plate, posting a 15% walk rate and just a 20% strikeout rate. That blend of patience and pop is exactly what the Mets needed in the middle of their lineup.

Saturday Showdown in Toronto

The performance that really turned heads came Saturday afternoon in the Mets’ 3–2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Winker led the charge, collecting three hits—including a double and two triples—and playing like a man who doesn’t plan on giving up his everyday job any time soon.

With multiple extra-base hits, Winker not only provided a spark but helped the Mets chip away at one of the tougher rotations in the AL.

Mets Found More Than Just a Bat

Winker was expected to be a platoon piece, someone who’d match up well against righties and spell stronger defenders when needed. Instead, he’s forcing his way into an everyday role with the Mets because his bat has simply been too loud to ignore.

The Mets don’t have the luxury of sitting red-hot bats right now, and with Winker providing high-level contact, on-base skill, and slugging, manager Carlos Mendoza is going to keep penciling him into the lineup card.

If Winker keeps hitting like this, the Mets may have found themselves not just a short-term fix—but a long-term contributor who could turn his one-year deal into something far more meaningful down the line.