Mets decline $7.75 million club option for bullpen arm

November 4, 2024
Oct 17, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Phil Maton (88) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the sixth inning during game four of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have made their decision regarding the future of their eight-year veteran reliever with the franchise moving forward. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets have declined righty Phil Maton’s $7.75 million team option for the 2025 MLB season.

The Mets will let Phil Maton go after a strong regular season

Oct 8, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Phil Maton (88) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning during game three of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The decision officially makes the 31-year-old a free agent. Maton aided the Mets’ run to the 2024 National League Championship Series last season, providing the ball club with a clean 2.51 ERA and 0.837 WHIP along with 30 strikeouts and one save in the regular season after getting traded from the Tampa Bay Rays to New York on July 9.

Maton’s lackluster postseason play likely factored in the Mets’ decision

The Kentucky native was not as effective in the postseason though, as he conceded six earned runs in as many games played across 5.4 innings pitched, going 0-1 throughout the playoffs. Thus, the Mets found it suitable to allow him to hit the open market this offseason.

New York will retain the $250,000 from his buyout on their books for next year as they look to cater their financial situation around making an all-out push for New York Yankees superstar slugger Juan Soto this offseason. They’ll also seek out a replacement option to man late-inning duties in Maton’s stead.

