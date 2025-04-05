Mets’ surprising righty continues to impress on the mound

April 5, 2025
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at New York Mets
Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Friday’s home opener wasn’t just another game for the New York Mets—it was a showcase. A packed house, a city buzzing with anticipation, and a team trying to show it had turned the page.

Fans came for the headliners like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso. But in the quiet spaces between the big swings and loud cheers, it was right-hander Tylor Megill who stole the show.

The Unsung Hero with a Power Arm

While the baseball world kept its binoculars fixed on Clay Holmes’ wicked movement, Griffin Canning’s pitch design, or Kodai Senga’s carefully managed ramp-up, Megill was simply getting outs—lots of them. It’s almost poetic: a pitcher barely whispered about in spring camp now throwing flames in front of a sold-out crowd.

Jun 22, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill (38) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Megill didn’t just pitch—he dominated. He threw 5.1 scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, calmly dismantling their lineup like a mechanic methodically taking apart an engine.

His ERA is now a jaw-dropping 0.87 across 10.1 innings, and he holds a pristine 2-0 record to start the season. For someone who had to claw his way into the rotation despite a 3.00 second half ERA as a full-time last year, this performance isn’t just impressive—it’s redemptive.

Built on Three Pillars

What makes Megill’s ascent so fascinating is the way he’s doing it. His pitching arsenal has five offerings but is mostly comprised of a carefully crafted trio: a riding four-seam fastball, a sharp sinker, and a biting slider. This three-pitch mix has become his bread and butter, and it’s working wonders.

He’s added velocity, too—his heaters now have more zip, making everything else play up.

New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill (38) pitches against the New York Yankees in the first inning at Clover Park
Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas Nestico, a respected voice in baseball analysis, summed it up perfectly on X: “Tylor Megill tossed another solid start today as he shut down the Jays over 5.1 IP… The stuff looks excellent and his results have been great!”

It’s rare for performance and pitch quality to align so perfectly, but that’s exactly what’s happening with Megill.

More Than a Stopgap

Megill was vital in 2024, holding the rotation together through rough patches, and now in 2025, he’s pitching like someone who belongs at the top of it. No headlines, no ego—just results.

In a sport full of flash, Megill is showing the value of substance.

