Mets spring hero is watching his stock plummet once again

Spring was filled with hope. Brett Baty, the Mets‘ 25-year-old lefty bat, looked like he was finally turning the corner. He put on a show in Grapefruit League play, slashing .353/.441/.745 with four homers and 11 RBIs across 20 games. It was the kind of performance that made you think, “Maybe this is it. Maybe he’s finally ready.”

But once the calendar flipped to April and the games started to count, that magic disappeared like mist under the midday sun.

A Promising Start That Has Gone Cold

Through his first 10 games of the regular season, Baty is hitting just .111/.111/.148. No homers. No RBIs. Nothing to show for the promise he flashed just weeks ago.

His 40.7% strikeout rate is among the worst in the league, and his wRC+ sits at -28. Yes, you read that right—he’s currently producing 128% worse than the average MLB hitter.

This isn’t just a cold stretch. It’s a full-blown freeze, and the Mets are left with a decision they were hoping to avoid this early in the season.

The Clock Is Ticking

With one minor league option remaining, the Mets could choose to send Baty back to Triple-A and give him time to recalibrate. But the longer he stays in the big leagues putting up these numbers, the more pressure builds.

There’s also the reality of the future: once that last option is burned, the Mets will no longer be able to stash Baty in the minors. If he doesn’t work out, the only recourse may be a DFA and a hope that another team bites on his former prospect pedigree.

That’s not a great place to be for a player once viewed as a cornerstone.

The Jeff McNeil Factor

Defensively, Baty’s held his own at second base, which is something. But “decent glove” doesn’t justify a -28 wRC+, especially when the team is searching for every ounce of production it can get.

Jeff McNeil’s absence has forced the Mets to stretch their depth. Once McNeil returns, the team will likely reassess the infield alignment, and Baty could be the odd man out unless he starts making contact and contributing at the plate.

The Mets want to believe in Brett Baty. But baseball is a business built on performance, and right now, he’s running out of leash.