Mets superstar is finally heating up at the plate

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

In baseball, the leadoff hitter is more than just the guy who gets the first crack at the opposing pitcher—he’s the rhythm section of the lineup, the tone-setter, the spark plug. For the New York Mets, that role belongs to Francisco Lindor.

And while he’s one of the league’s most dynamic presences in that spot, his 2025 season didn’t exactly begin with fireworks.

During Grapefruit League play, Lindor’s bat was quiet—eerily quiet. A .523 OPS in spring training wasn’t what anyone expected from the star shortstop. Once the regular season began, things didn’t get better right away.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Lindor stumbled out of the gate, going 0-for-11 with three strikeouts and no walks to start the year. It was a stretch that had fans scratching their heads and refreshing their stat apps, wondering when their star would snap out of it.

The Patience of a Payoff

Despite the early funk, the Mets never blinked. Lindor stayed planted in the leadoff spot, a show of faith that now feels more like foresight.

It wasn’t until his sixth game that he worked his first walk, a moment that felt like the first crack in the ice. Since then, the thaw has been steady—and impressive.

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Over his last seven games, Lindor has rediscovered his swing. He’s slashing .346, with 9 hits, a home run, 3 RBIs, and 7 runs scored. That’s not just warming up—it’s catching fire.

Over his last seven games, Francisco Lindor is hitting .346 with 9 hits, a homer, 3 RBIs and 7 runs scored? pic.twitter.com/ZoWZ0sfQGX — Mets Batflip (@metsbatflip1) April 10, 2025

It’s the version of Lindor the Mets were banking on when they inked him to a massive deal. And it’s no coincidence the team has gone 6-1 during that stretch.

Deja Vu? Maybe That’s a Good Thing

If this feels familiar, it should. Last season, Lindor also lagged in spring before flipping the switch in the regular season. He caught fire, became a force, and even found himself in MVP conversations.

For some players, spring stats are fool’s gold—Lindor seems to treat it like a warm-up jog before a sprint.

Like a conductor tapping his baton before the symphony starts, Lindor sets the tempo for the Mets. And now that the music is playing, it’s clear who’s leading the charge.