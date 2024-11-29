Phillies forecasted to bolster bullpen with Yankees star closer

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies were recently predicted to sign All-Star closer Clay Holmes in free agency this offseason.

Phillies could add Clay Holmes to headline bullpen

The Phillies may look to upgrade their ninth-inning role ahead of 2025. Closer Jose Alvarado (21 GF), All-Star Jeff Hoffman (21 GF), and Carlos Estevez (18 GF) finished the most games for Philadelphia in 2024. Nevertheless, FOX 43’s Cale Ahearn predicted that the franchise will add Holmes on a three-year, $35 million deal to ensure they’re rock solid when closing future games (h/t Jackson Roberts of The Sporting News):

“Even after re-signing Jeff Hoffman, I believe the Phillies will seek to add an additional late-game option after seeing the bullpen falter during the past two postseasons,” Ahearn said.

“While Holmes wasn’t at his best throughout all of 2024, he has been one of the most consistent relievers in baseball over the past three years. I believe he would get the majority of the save opportunities in Philadelphia.”

Phillies: Holmes showed room for improvement in 2024

Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

Holmes took a step back in 2024 but was still given an All-Star nod. He saw his ERA slightly rise to 3.14 from sub-3.00 levels in his previous two years. His WHIP also inflated to 1.302 and he blew an MLB-leading 13 saves.

Nevertheless, the Alabama native carries a reputation for being one of the best late-game finishers in the big leagues. He has amassed 74 saves in the last three seasons with a 3.9 average WAR.

Also, prior to the 2024 American League Championship Series he played against the Cleveland Guardians, the 31-year-old was wildly effective in postseason competition, boasting an unblemished ERA and a sub-1.00 WHIP in each of the four prior playoff series’ he played, and returned to that level of play in the 2024 World Series.

Holmes would boost Phillies’ ninth-inning role

All things considered, the Phillies could overlook his struggles from 2024 and fortify their closer position. Alvarado led Philadelphia in 2024 with 13 saves and Hoffman followed close behind with 10. However, the former sported an undesirable 4.09 ERA, the latter may need more time in the ninth inning before being permanently relied on, and Estevez, who has a resume of racking up multitudinous saves, is not as accomplished or historically efficient as Holmes. Thus, the latter could be Philadelphia’s ideal solution in the open market.