Latest mock trade has Phillies landing veteran third baseman and top reliever

The Philadelphia Phillies are eager to make a statement during the 2024-25 offseason. They were one of the best teams in the regular season but fell in their first playoff series this year. To take the next step, they need some star power and they know it.

The Phillies could make a major trade to get their roster over the hump

For a few weeks, they were rumored to be interested in All-Star outfielder Juan Soto, but they aren’t listed among the teams that made an offer in the last few hours. It’s likely that the Phillies are now looking in another direction.

One potential way to improve the roster would be venturing into the trade market. This week has been full of rumors, most notably about the Phillies having talks with the Chicago White Sox about left-hander Garrett Crochet.

On Tuesday, another trade rumor involving the Phillies surfaced, this time featuring a veteran third baseman and a top right-handed reliever.

The Phillies are trying to make additions that move the needle

It’s not a secret that the Phillies need at least one additional big bat and some bullpen help, so insider Anthony Castrovince came up with a mock trade involving perennial Gold Glover Nolan Arenado and NL saves leader Ryan Helsley. Philadelphia would also get righty Emerson Hancock from the Seattle Mariners and cash considerations to help pay for Arenado’s salary.

The three-team deal also has the Mariners receiving Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm and the St. Louis Cardinals receiving three quality prospects: Justin Crawford and Mick Abel from the Phils and Lazaro Montes from Seattle: two outfielders and a pitcher (Abel).

It remains to be seen if the Phillies consider Arenado, who is 33 and is coming off a .719 OPS with the Cards in 2024, a sizable upgrade at either one of the infield corners. The one who would be an unquestionably solid addition is Helsley, who successfully closed out 49 games for the Cards this past season and posted an incredible 2.04 ERA. He would be an asset for the Phillies bullpen.

Are the Phillies overpaying in this mock trade? Is it good enough to pull the trigger?