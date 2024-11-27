Phillies willing to make major roster shake up in the offseason

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies finished 2024 with a brilliant 95-67 record, the second-best in baseball behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. The problem for fans, however, is that they have been experiencing a downward trend in recent seasons in the playoffs. They went from World Series losers in 2022 to an NL Championship Series defeat in 2023 to an NL Division Series exit in 2024.

That’s why the Phillies are so inclined to force a change. They have flirted with the title, but for one reason or another, they haven’t quite put it all together. Because of this, there are rumblings suggesting that the organization is open to “shaking things up.”

The Phillies are expected to be active this offseason

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

MLB insider Jon Morosi discussed the Phillies on MLB Network and identified some of the targets they are pursuing as well as the players they could be open to trading.

The club is reportedly interested in established free agents such as Alex Bregman and Willy Adames. The former is a two-time World Series champ with the Houston Astros who has been above-average offensive in every season he has played in the majors, while the latter hit 32 home runs and drove in 112 runs this past season with the Milwaukee Brewers.

There could be major changes to the Phillies roster in the offseason

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Bregman is a natural third baseman, but Adames would be willing to move to the hot corner due to Trea Turner’s presence in his natural shortstop position.

The idea is to replace Alec Bohm at the hot corner. Multiple reports suggest that he is available via trade, alongside outfielder Nick Castellanos and pitcher Ranger Suárez, among other Phillies.

The roster the Phillies fielded at the end of the 2024 season could look a lot different than the one they used to open in 2025. They just can’t keep hoping for a breakthrough to happen if they don’t force one. We shall wait and see.