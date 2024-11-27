Phillies bullpen star ultra confident in ability to be a starter

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Phillies All-Star reliever Jeff Hoffman has no doubt he’d be an excellent starter in the future.

Phillies’ Jeff Hoffman thinks health & age would fuel him as a starter

According to a Tuesday morning report from ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel, Hoffman had this to say about the thought of transitioning back into a starting role on the hill (h/t Tim Kelly of Breakingac.com):

“I think I would be a great starter if given that opportunity again,” Hoffman stated.

“Until it got brought back up [by interested teams], I assumed that ship had sailed. … It would be totally different than the first go round. I feel like I’m 24 years old again. … I’m moving the way I’m supposed to now. I view [starting] as a great challenge. I’m as healthy as I’ve ever been. I would welcome the opportunity. … I love pitching out of the bullpen and late in games, too.”

Hoffman’s efficiency propelled him to his first All-Star nod in 2024

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Hoffman was stellar out of the Phillies’ bullpen last season. It was a year of career-highs for the 31-year-old, as shown with his 2.17 ERA and 89 strikeouts. He also produced a crystal clear 0.965 WHIP.

The New York native was originally a starter for the bulk of his first four seasons in the big leagues. Albeit, he never sported a sub-4.50 ERA and was eventually phased into being a full-time reliever between 2020 and 2022.

Hoffman favors closing job

From then until now, Hoffman has grown into an efficient talent on the mound. Though he played mainly in the eighth and ninth innings for the Phillies in 2024, he still notched 66.1 innings pitched — his fourth-highest single-season innings count of his career. Thus, it is plausible to believe that his efficacy could translate into an increased workload.

That being said, the nine-year veteran thoroughly enjoys closing games, and told McDaniel that he favors getting the last out above all else. The Phillies will look for him to continue to produce at an All-Star level in 2025.